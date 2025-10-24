FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $104,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 130,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 61.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

