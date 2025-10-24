FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFA

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 87.5% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFA opened at $135.16 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

