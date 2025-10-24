FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 249.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 110.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTLE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $36.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy



Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.



