FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,193 Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. Bank of America began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. The trade was a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

