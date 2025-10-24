FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 30,100 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. $MAPS

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 505.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 166,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Francis sold 156,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $182,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,729,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,265.24. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 90,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,863.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,933,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,593.97. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAPS. Wall Street Zen lowered WM Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). WM Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. WM Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Further Reading

