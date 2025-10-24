FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF $WGMI

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of WGMI stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

