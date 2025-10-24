FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $575.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.44. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

