AlTi Global Inc. Buys 23,046 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.