iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR is LJI Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $96.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

