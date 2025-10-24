Humacyte, Inc. $HUMA Shares Purchased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $6,863,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 38.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,198 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $5,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 11.1% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,422,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on Humacyte in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $267.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.89. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

