Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 667 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $521.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.63, a PEG ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $522.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

