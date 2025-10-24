Avion Wealth Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $751.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $766.49 and its 200 day moving average is $676.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

