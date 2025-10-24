iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

