Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 181.6% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $218.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

