Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,709 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Realty Income worth $104,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.