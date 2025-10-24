Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,910 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

