Prentice Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

