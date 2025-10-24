Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,761,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $353.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.65. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $376.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.