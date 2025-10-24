Novartis AG $NVS Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1%

NVS stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

