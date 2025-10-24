Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $215.65 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

