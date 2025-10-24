Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $766.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

