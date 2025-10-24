Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $82,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,875,000 after acquiring an additional 481,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,252,000 after acquiring an additional 384,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.