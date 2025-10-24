Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Lowers Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI makes up 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.45% of Cellebrite DI worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,843,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 603,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,757 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $60,939,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,014,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $22,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

CLBT stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

