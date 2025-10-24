Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,055 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5,842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $27.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.