Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

NYSE CVS opened at $81.07 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $83.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

