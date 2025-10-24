Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 12.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 222,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $456.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

