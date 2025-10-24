William Blair Estimates Danaher’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.72. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

