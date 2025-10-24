Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $82.84 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $82,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $185.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

