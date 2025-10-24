Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

