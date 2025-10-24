Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,477 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 879.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

