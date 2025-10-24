Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,541,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,479,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 95,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Farnam Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

