Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.