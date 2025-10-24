Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 3,833 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $214.75. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,256 shares of company stock worth $25,564,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

