AlTi Global Inc. Invests $4.84 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,065,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

NYSE FND opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

