LJI Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $185.37 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

