LJI Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOX opened at $185.37 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88.
About Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Communication Services ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Datavault AI’s Swiss Exchange Is Reshaping Its Future
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.