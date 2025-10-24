Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,156 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,466,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

