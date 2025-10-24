Trademark Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NULG opened at $99.94 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

