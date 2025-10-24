Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Trademark Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,667 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

