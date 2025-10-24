Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG Stock Position Raised by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

IVOG stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.23 and a 12 month high of $124.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

