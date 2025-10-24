BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.36) EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

