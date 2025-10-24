VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI Position Trimmed by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

