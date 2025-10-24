Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $157.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

