Heico Corporation $HEI Stock Holdings Lowered by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter worth about $604,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heico by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,612,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $317.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol F. Fine purchased 672 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,920.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,547.90. This represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

