PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of PVH by 63.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,284.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 30.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 78.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.