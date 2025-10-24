Smith Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

