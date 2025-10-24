R Squared Ltd Makes New $629,000 Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 197.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $22,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $194.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

