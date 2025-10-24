Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.