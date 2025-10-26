FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar $TDVI Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 188.5% during the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 900,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 588,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 306.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,277 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 275.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 88,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar alerts:

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Performance

TDVI stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.18.

About FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.