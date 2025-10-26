ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). 5,058,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,365,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of £58.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
