Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clorox were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.3% in the second quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.20.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

